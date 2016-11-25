FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China securities regulator to punish illegal margin financing facilitators
November 25, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 9 months ago

China securities regulator to punish illegal margin financing facilitators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it has decided to punish three financial software providers for facilitating illegal margin financing, part of efforts to promote healthy development of the market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said on its official microblog that it is launching a new round of nation-wide inspections aimed at cleaning up illegal local exchanges.

Illegal margin financing - money investors borrowed to bet on stocks - was the main driver of China's stock market bubble last year. The market crashed last summer after CSRC launched a crackdown on such a practice. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwtich; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

