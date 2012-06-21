FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China looking at letting QFIIs own 30 pct in companies
June 21, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

China looking at letting QFIIs own 30 pct in companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said it was considering letting Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) hold stakes of up to 30 percent stake in listed companies, up from the current 20 percent cap, as part of its reforms of investment rules.

In a draft document released on Wednesday evening, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it hoped that the new rules will attract more QFIIs to invest in the country’s capital markets.

The Chinese government has been exploring ways of speeding up the pace of financial reform over the next 12 months with moves that will bring the country closer to the goal of a basically convertible yuan by 2015, sources in contact with the People’s Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission told Reuters in April. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by John Mair)

