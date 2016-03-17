FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's yuan hits strongest level against dollar so far this year
March 17, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

China's yuan hits strongest level against dollar so far this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - China’s yuan currency touched 6.4856 to the dollar on Thursday, its strongest level so far in 2016.

After sharp declines in December and January which rattled global markets, the yuan has been on a firming trend recently thanks to strong intervention by the central bank to head off expectations of further depreciation.

The dollar also has weakened significantly against a basket of currencies since that time, which has helped ease pressure on the yuan, analysts say. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
