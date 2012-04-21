FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.banker sees bigger market role in FX rate
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

China c.banker sees bigger market role in FX rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - China is likely to follow up its decision to widen the trading band for its renminbi currency with more steps to let market forces set exchange rates, Peoples Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang said on Saturday.

The PBOC on April 14 announced a widening of the renminbi’s trading band from 0.5 percent to 1 percent - a move welcomed by the International Monetary Fund, the United States and other trade partners who have long argued the currency was undervalued.

Asked at a panel on the sidelines of the IMF spring meetings in Washington if Beijing planned further changes, Yi said “Yes, I think so.”

“This reform is aiming at increasing the flexibility of the renminbi exchange rate and making market force(s) to play a more important role in determining the rate,” he said.

“It’s time to let the market more or less to decide the rate (while) reducing the intervention,” added Yi.

Yi did not elaborate on the PBOC’s plans or the timing of follow-on measures on the renminbi, also known as the yuan, but pointed to signs of a wider trading range for the Chinese currency in offshore trade in Hong Kong.

“If you look at the China market and the offshore market in the last two quarters, you will see that there (has) been persistent two-way bet on the renminbi exchange rate,” he said.

“For a long time in the past .. it was always a one-way bet on renminbi appreciation,” said Yi.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.