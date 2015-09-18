China's yuan not far from equilibrium -China IMF exec director

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China’s renminbi currency may be nearing its equilibrium exchange rate, China’s representative at the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Jin Zhongxia, executive director for China on the IMF’s policymaking board, said financial markets sometimes showed an irrational response to changes in the renminbi rate, but this also showed the importance of the currency.

“If short-term speculative factors can be stripped out, the current exchange rate may not be far from equilibrium,” he said at an Atlantic Council event. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Walsh)