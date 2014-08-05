FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says assisting Chinese authorities in investigation
August 5, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler says assisting Chinese authorities in investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Daimler AG is assisting Chinese authorities in investigation for unspecified matters, the carmaker said on Tuesday, after local media reported its Mercedes-Benz office in Shanghai was raided by anti-monopoly officials.

“We confirm that we are assisting the authorities in their investigation,” Daimler’s spokesman Senok Bayrak said in an email, responding to questions on whether its Shanghai office was visited by officials from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong)

