China's Dalian Commodity Exchange to launch soymeal options this month -CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) is planning to launch soybean meal futures by end of this month, Wang Feng Hai, chief executive of the exchange told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have all approvals needed for soybean meal options and we are looking at launching by the end of this month," he said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Kuala Lumpur.

The exchange is aiming to launch hog futures by the end of 2017, the DCE executive said.