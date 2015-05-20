FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Baoding Tianwei bondholders seek full guarantee from state-owned parent
May 20, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

China Baoding Tianwei bondholders seek full guarantee from state-owned parent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Holders of a medium term note on which state-owned Baoding Tianwei Group missed a payment in April, including bond underwriter China Construction Bank , have asked Tianwei’s parent company to guarantee the bond unconditionally.

The 85.5 million yuan ($14 million) missed payment on Tianwei’s 1.5 billion yuan ($240 million) note was the first public default by a state-owned firm on a bond payment, and markets have been watching closely to see how the parent firm handles the missed payment. It was also the first public default in the nation’s interbank market.

The notice from the MTN holders, printed on China Construction Bank letterhead, was posted late on Wednesday on the website of one of China’s main bond clearinghouses.

Baoding Tianwei’s parent company, China South Industries Group, is a centrally held large state-owned firm.

Tianwei’s bondholders asked China’s National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors to publicly condemn the default and issue a warning on the debt instruments of China South Industries Association and its subsidiaries, and that China South Industries and its subsidiaries temporarily refrain from issuing new debt instruments.

Bondholders also asked the Association to report the default to authorities including the National Development and Reform Commission, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission. ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
