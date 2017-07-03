* Bonds: First issues take shape even before trading link
goes live
By Ina Zhou
HONG KONG, July 3 (IFR) - Two Chinese policy banks are
racing to issue bonds through a new trading link with Hong Kong
even though bankers say the framework is not fully ready.
Agricultural Development Bank of China and China
Development Bank, both rated A1/AA– (Moody's/S&P),
will sell renminbi notes of a combined 36 billion yuan ($5.3
billion) to onshore and offshore investors under the new "Bond
Connect" scheme.
The two offerings start today, although the CDB deal will
run for two days, and are intended to coincide with the 20th
anniversary of Britain's handover of Hong Kong to China on July
1.
Bankers and investors, however, are still not clear how the
offshore element of the deals will work, given that the landmark
Bond Connect trading link is not yet up and running.
"We still have lots of questions on the operation and lots
of logistics need to be cleared," said one banker involved in
the two deals.
Bond Connect promises to give offshore investors direct
access to China's interbank bond market without the need to open
custody and bank accounts on the mainland. Hong Kong and Chinese
regulators did not set an official start date when they approved
the link in May, but market participants have been working
towards a launch on July 3, the first working day after the
anniversary celebrations.
Guidelines for the initiative arrived in early June, giving
traders just a month to prepare for the launch.
Late last week, underwriters were still trying to figure out
their roles and investors were scrambling to check their
eligibility under the scheme.
One offshore investor, who had been asked to support the two
pilot deals, told IFR the application had been unexpectedly
rejected last week because the institution had already opened an
onshore account.
When asked last Thursday in Hong Kong if the path had been
cleared for offshore investors to participate in onshore primary
issues, Jimmy Jim, co-head of global markets department at ICBC
(Asia), said the changes involved made Bond Connect a
"revolution".
"There are certain rules yet to be announced, so I don't
have any inside information on that."
ICBC (Asia) is one of eight cross-border coordinators on the
ABDC deal and one of 10 on the CDB offering.
PILOT DEALS
In the first phase, Bond Connect will allow foreign and Hong
Kong investors to buy onshore bonds in the primary or secondary
markets, under the so-called northbound trading link.
Only new issues sold with a prospectus in both Chinese and
English will be available to offshore investors.
The first batch of primary issuers will be well-known
Chinese borrowers already with international ratings, according
to market sources.
Beside the two policy banks, state-owned enterprises China
Three Gorges and Aluminum Corporation of China
are also among the first batch of issuers. One or two
Panda bond offerings may also be included, sources have said.
ADBC, which tapped the Dim Sum bond market in its previous
offshore bond deal in 2014, is planning two rounds of tenders
for the new offering, the first for both offshore and onshore
investors on Monday morning and the second for offshore
investors only on Monday afternoon. ADBC aims to raise up to 16
billion yuan from one-year, three-year and five-year notes.
CDB, a frequent issuer in both renminbi and US dollars, at
first did not make any special arrangements for offshore
investors, but last Friday said it would add a day of marketing
for offshore investors on Monday.
The CDB issue will be split into 5 billion yuan one-year, 5
billion yuan three-year and 10 billion yuan 10-year tranches, to
be priced on Tuesday.
Both issuers will auction the notes through a public tender
on the People's Bank of China's onshore issuance system.
ADBC and CDB have each employed a large group of
cross-border coordinators for their issues, in addition to
onshore syndicate groups of 82 and 38 members, respectively.
However, cross-border coordinators involved are not so sure
about their jobs.
"I think our role is to introduce offshore investors to the
second round of the tender for ADBC in the afternoon," said one
of the cross-border advisers.
The banker said the pricing for ADBC's notes should be
decided after the first-round auction on Monday morning, but she
did not know when the allocations would be confirmed.
Another banker involved in the two deals said he was still
waiting for clarification over his bank's role.
OFFSHORE INTEREST?
Despite the fanfare around the launch of Bond Connect, overseas
appetite for renminbi bonds is likely to be limited.
Foreign investors have been slow to take advantage of new
rules allowing direct access to the onshore Chinese market,
given expectations of further renminbi weakness and rising
domestic yields.
Market participants say recent signs of currency
stabilisation, as well as higher yields and much better
liquidity in the onshore market than in the offshore Dim Sum
arena, will help rekindle international interest in onshore
renminbi bonds.
"In general we see strong value in the onshore renminbi-
denominated Chinese government bonds and policy bank bonds as we
see their bonds yields are too high relative to the benign
inflation in China," said Ken Hu, CIO for Asia Pacific fixed
income at Invesco.
He cautioned, however, that the scheme may cause some
"teething problems" for the international custodian banks as the
operational details were only recently released.
Analysts say it will take more time for foreign investors to
get comfortable with the new framework.
"I suppose the offshore demand (for the policy bank notes)
will be primarily from offshore Chinese investors," said a
credit analyst at a foreign bank, one of the 20 onshore market
makers under the Bond Connect scheme.
"The schedule is so tight, but applications take time. So,
why should foreign investors rush? Why not wait until everything
is sorted out?"
International investors still have questions about mutual
supervision, withholding tax, beneficial ownership and the
treatment of the scheme under European UCITS (Undertakings for
Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) regulations,
analysts say. It is also not yet clear whether entities that
already have access to Chinese bonds through QFII quotas or
onshore accounts are eligible under Bond Connect.
"The background for the Bond Connect is very much to
diversify the investor base (for onshore bonds). In that sense,
it is an issue for Bond Connect to look at how to avoid the
duplication of the investor base," said Jim of ICBC (Asia).
The rush to market, however, underlines China's
determination to attract global investment into its domestic
bond market.
"Every reform here starts with a pilot programme," said a
DCM banker.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Steve Garton and Daniel
Stanton)