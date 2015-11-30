CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Baoding Tianwei set to post China's 3rd domestic bond default Tuesday

(Corrects name in para 1 to Baoding Tianwei Group, not Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co Ltd ; removes para 2 and para 11 reference to listed company)

* Power firm Baoding: hasn’t raised enough funds to pay interest

* Firm warned investors on April 16 about possibly missing payment

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - China’s Baoding Tianwei Group said it has not yet raised enough funds to make a bond interest rate payment due later on Tuesday.

“As of the time of this announcement, our company has not yet raised the funds to pay interest, and the probability of making the payment has become highly uncertain,” a notice posted by the company on the website of China’s bond clearinghouse stated.

The firm, a subsidiary of state-owned China South Industries Group Corporation, warned investors on April 16 that it might miss an 85.5 million yuan ($13.8 million) interest payment due on April 21.

The issue in question is a 1.5 billion yuan ($241.9 million) 5.7 percent coupon, five-year bond maturing in 2016. The bond was originally rated AA+ but was later downgraded to BB.

Like the previous two defaults, the bond in question is trading on a stock exchange, not the interbank market, which is much larger and has yet to record a default.

While the firm itself is relatively obscure, and investors have long been aware of its troubles, it is also a subsidiary of a large central state-owned enterprise, unlike China’s first two defaulters.

Markets have, therefore, been watching closely to see if its state-owned parent rides to its rescue, or allows it to miss a payment.

Bond markets were subdued in morning trade on Tuesday, with most yields falling as they tracked interbank rates lower. The 7-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 2.52 percent, the lowest open since March 2014, and was trading at 2.58 percent by midday.

Bond markets reacted with relative equanimity to the second default by a listed firm, a small restaurant operator struggling to reinvent itself as an Internet firm, on April 7. Yields on lower rated (AA) Chinese debt have actually fallen by around 20 basis points since then, data compiled by China’s bond clearinghouse, the Central Depository and Clearing Co, showed.

Investors and market watchers have, nonetheless, had ample warning of a potential default, even before the company’s April 16 exchange disclosure.