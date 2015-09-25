HSBC, BOCHK blaze trail for new wave of Panda bonds

* Two foreign issuers make extensive disclosure as first issues show proceeds may be used overseas

By Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (IFR) - The first Panda bonds from foreign commercial banks promise to set a template for further issues as China opens up the onshore renminbi market to overseas borrowers.

HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) are each planning to issue 1 billion renminbi ($156.7 million) of three-year bonds in China’s interbank market on September 29, before China’s week-long national holiday begins on October 1.

They are the first offshore commercial banks to win approval to sell renminbi-denominated bonds in mainland China, and the two offerings will be closely watched as a benchmark for more international companies eyeing the 30.5 trillion renminbi domestic bond market.

China has yet to publish hotly anticipated rules allowing more foreign issuers to sell Panda bonds, but the first bank offerings already suggest that issuers will be able to use the proceeds overseas - a big departure from China’s strict capital controls.

However, domestic investors warn that appetite for foreign issuers may be limited as Chinese banks, the predominant investors in the interbank bond market, are burdened with the need to buy new issues under the local government debt-swap scheme, which amounts to 3.2 trillion renminbi this year.

“Most banks’ fixed income teams have scored pretty decent profits this year on the bullish bond market. And they have to reserve some room for more local government debt, so I don’t see a big demand for the bonds,” said a bond trader with Bank of Ningbo.

“For trading purposes, we are not interested in the Panda bonds as they lack liquidity on the secondary market,” he added.

To some Chinese banks, foreign credits may be a reason for caution.

“After all, they are overseas subjects, which we are not familiar with. We tend not to buy something we know little about,” said a Shanghai-based bond trader at a mainland bank.

Price discovery

Market participants believe that in a high-profile debut issuance, the total 2 billion renminbi panda bonds are likely to be well supported by strong underwriters: Bank of China is underwriting the BOCHK offering, and CITIC Securities and HSBC (China) are working on the HSBC deal. Yet, real interest will only come from attractive pricing.

“We are looking at the Panda bond... We need to wait and see how they will be finally priced compared to financial bonds issued by domestic commercial banks,” said an asset manager with a securities firm. “If the yield can be over 4 percent, that will look a bit more interesting to us.”

Most of the financial bonds issued by Chinese commercial banks in the past three months paid coupons of 3.9-4.2 percent for three-year or five-year maturities. The three-year tenor is the most liquid in the secondary market, according to a bond analyst with a local bank in Guangdong province.

HSBC has set an initial price range for the bonds at 3.5-4.5 percent, while BOCHK is marketing at 3.5-3.7 percent, according to banking sources.

As well as setting pricing benchmarks, the public offerings from BOCHK and HSBC will set a template for others to follow.

Panda bonds, introduced in 2005, were only open to international developmental organisations before Daimler AG was permitted to issue in late 2013. International Finance Corporation, Asian Development Bank and Daimler have raised around 9 billion renminbi in total, but the Panda market has been slow to attract other issuers.

Setting template

Many potential issuers have been concerned over requirements relating to accounting standards, credit ratings and information disclosure. Earlier, Daimler avoided those hassles by offering bonds through private placements.

BOCHK and HSBC have each made detailed filings ahead of their issues. Both released financial reports for 2012, 2013, 2014 and the first half of 2015 in Chinese as well as in English on the website of Shanghai Clearing House.

The two banks said in their filings that any dispute concerning the bonds will be submitted to China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission. In addition, they used Hong Kong accounting and auditing standards.

BOCHK’s filings show it has obtained both Chinese and international ratings for the Panda bonds, while HSBC only has a Chinese rating.

In both cases, proceeds will be used for overseas purposes.

Jane Jiang, China regulatory partner with the law firm Allen & Overy, which is acting for both issuers, told IFR that the process for the two banks was easier than Daimler AG as there was an unpublished framework to follow this time.

IFR reported last week that the central bank has solicited opinion on draft changes to its Panda bond rules in the past few months, and regulations allowing a broader range of international issuers are expected to follow later in the year.

The new rules are expected to allow international issuers to use proceeds for both onshore and offshore purposes.

Jiang, who was also invited to comment on the draft rules, said that the central bank prefers high-quality issuers to be the first to offer Panda bonds but has not set specific criteria beyond a requirement that issuers should have assets of a certain scale.

“They don’t want to introduce credit risk when they introduce Panda bonds,” said Jiang.

The PBoC will review Panda bonds from overseas financial institutions, while non-financial issuers will need to submit their plans to NAFMII, she said.

Jiang also identified the adaptation of accounting and auditing systems as one area of difficulties in preparing for panda bonds.

“The central bank can not remove all the obstacles for Panda bonds on its own - for one thing, it is up to the Ministry of Finance to decide which accounting and auditing systems can be recognised in China,” she said.

As the Ministry of Finance only recognises European and Hong Kong accounting standards, international companies using other accounting standards may find it more cumbersome to issue Panda bonds.

“It cannot be ruled out that issues like the recognition of accounting standards will eventually be dealt with as China pushes forward the opening-up of its capital market,” said Jiang.

BOCHK, the Hong Kong lender controlled by the state-owned Bank of China, has won approval to issue 10 billion renminbi of debt while HSBC has been allowed to issue 1 billion renminbi. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)