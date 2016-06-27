China has a $1 trillion TLAC problem

* Ban on cross-holdings puts bank fundraising burden on onshore non-bank investors

By Frances Yoon and Spencer Anderson

HONG KONG, June 27 (IFR) - China's big four banks may struggle to meet an estimated capital requirement of $1 trillion, the world's largest shortfall in total loss-absorbing capacity, as this kind of paper will prove a tough sell for its main investor base onshore.

The four Chinese global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) must look beyond the banking community to sell TLAC bonds, as regulations proposed last November by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision would make it prohibitive for banks to invest in each other's bail-in-able paper.

The objective of the proposals is to ensure that, should a bank fail, other lenders that have invested in its capital instruments would not suffer significant losses since they would either hold limited amounts of the failing bank's TLAC paper, or have built a sufficient T2 buffer of their own.

China is still in the early stages of transitioning to a market-based bank resolution regime, with the first TLAC deadline as late as 2025.

The four G-SIBs, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank, are state-owned and the government is expected to step in to bail them out if needed, even as they move closer to adhering to TLAC rules and comply with Basel standards.

Nevertheless, the TLAC funding gap is problematic because China relies heavily on financial institutions to buy senior and regulatory capital, far more than is the case in places like Europe, where banks tend to buy only a little of each other's paper and the investor base is more diverse.

Bankers say the unprecedented funding need will prompt Chinese banks to count on the onshore investor base.

"If China also follows that approach, and if there is a higher risk weight for senior paper with bail-in features, then it could reduce the pool of potential investors in China," said Mark Young, head of Asia-Pacific financial institutions at Fitch Ratings.

Contagion risk

Standard & Poor's said in a June 13 report that most outstanding Chinese onshore hybrid capital appears to be cross-held by banks through wealth-management accounts, but the risks still lie with the banks because of their implicit support for these products.

"Instead of risk diversification out of the banking sector, we see significant contagion risk across Chinese banks' hybrid capital investments," said the report.

Chinese senior unsecured notes and bank capital issued offshore were heavily bought by Chinese banks and their asset management or trust arms, said several Asian FIG bankers.

Chinese domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs), which are yet to be officially designated, will also find it more expensive to buy G-SIB TLAC paper, which is why, to compensate for the absence of Chinese banks, analysts expect non-bank investors will be targeted, which could raise the cost of issuing TLAC debt.

Non-bank investors have been a rising force in China, with S&P estimating that they account for about 40 percent of the investor mix, thanks to a growing middle class that is funding mutual funds and insurer liquidity.

Even so, these new buyers will take time to become familiar with loss-absorbing bonds.

"The issue is, considering the senior bail-in feature, will investors still have the appetite to buy into such debt? And, we also wonder whether there could be a liquid market for such TLAC instruments," said S&P analyst Qiang Liao.

"We have yet to see how policymakers in China will successfully deepen China's bond market. In that sense people can argue that that becoming TLAC-compliant will be very challenging."

S&P says it is unlikely that Chinese investors will be comfortable buying large amounts of senior debt with bail-in features without a statutory framework for bank resolution. While Chinese investors have become familiar with bail-in features in Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt, they are underpinned by contractual rather than statutory clauses.

Making ends meet

To make it easier for onshore investors to digest TLAC, a Hong Kong-based FIG banker said regulators have to get the design of the product right.

"That's why you are seeing the Chinese taking their time and watching how other TLAC products are functioning and how the market has received them," he said.

To cushion the pressure to raise at least $1 trillion, Chinese regulators are also considering whether to count bank contributions to a deposit insurance scheme as TLAC-compliant capital. S&P estimates that would increase the Chinese G-SIBs' combined TLAC ratio by 1-2 percentage points by 2025. In the near term, while the market waits for the PBoC to produce a blueprint, awaited around 2017, FIG bankers expect Chinese G-SIBs to print a large number of Tier 2 bonds, which will count towards their TLAC.

Yet concerns continue to circulate over China's ability to meet the TLAC requirement, given how big the shortfall is.

The requirement is multiple times larger than the $122 billion and 189 billion euros ($214 billion) that Moody's estimates US banks and European lenders without holding company structures will have to issue.

"The first TLAC deadline for China of 2025 may sound far away, but I think there is a false sense of comfort around that time frame, given the potential volume that could be required," said Fitch's Young. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, Spencer Anderson; editing by Daniel Stanton and Vincent Baby)