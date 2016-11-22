China Construction Bank in talks with foreign investors on debt-for-equity swap deals - exec

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-biggest lender, has opened discussions with foreign investors to take part in a handful of recently announced debt-for-equity swap deals, a senior banker told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We very much welcome the participation of foreign investors," Zhang Minghe, head of CCB's debt-for-equity work team, told Reuters by phone.

Beijing is encouraging the country's lenders to swap struggling borrowers' loan obligations for equity in its latest efforts to ease firms out of their debt-laden quagmire as the economy slows. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)