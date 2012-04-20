RPT-China Development Bank plans 1.055 trln yuan in bonds in 2012

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China Development Bank , one of the country’s policy lenders, will issue 1.055 trillion yuan ($167.36 billion) of bonds in China’s domestic interbank bond market in 2012, the bank announced on Friday.

The 2012 figure includes 357 billion yuan in bonds already issued so far this year.

The company issued a total of 1.065 trillion yuan in domestic yuan bonds in 2011. ($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler)