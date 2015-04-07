UPDATE 2-Cloud Live marks China's second bond default for domestic investors

* Cloud Live says defaults on $40 mln bond due on Apr. 7

* First time bond issuer publicly defaults on principal

* 2nd domestically traded bond default, after Chaori Solar in 2014

* Chaori ultimately bailed out; eyes on if Cloud Live will be rescued (Adds analyst quote, market reaction and more background)

By Koh Gui Qing

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Chinese Internet technology company Cloud Live Tech Group said it failed to repay nearly $40 million to bondholders, only the second time a publicly traded bond on one of China’s bourses has suffered a default.

The default will throw the spotlight once more on whether China’s political system has the will to let domestic bond investors take losses.

The country’s first publicly announced default on domestic bonds by solar equipment producer Chaori Solar in 2014 was initially hailed as a landmark event for market discipline, but a few months later the local government waded in to bail out creditors.

Since then China’s economic performance has grown increasingly wobbly, and while investors expect more credit events going forward, they are seen as occurring mostly at the margins - at firms like Cloud Live, a firm which abandoned the restaurant business to try its luck at information technology, and which has been posting losses for two years.

In a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday, Cloud Live said it had managed to raise 161.4 million yuan ($26 million) from large shareholders and the disposal of assets, but was still left with a cash shortfall of 240.6 million yuan for its bond repayment due on April 7.

“On this default, the company extends its most sincere apology to all bondholders of the ST Xiange bond,” it said, referring to the formal name of the bond.

Its former chairman, Meng Kai, has been investigated by China’s securities regulator for possible violation of securities and disclosure laws.

The company said in its statement that its main business continues to suffer heavy losses due to “mismanagement” and that it faces multiple lawsuits. It also said that Meng, who holds 22.7 pct of the company’s shares, went on a “long holiday” in October, and has not indicated when he will return.

MUTED REACTION TO DEFAULT

Cloud Live said it would continue to raise funds to repay bondholders. Until that is done, it said it would suspend foreign investment and shareholder payouts as well as cut the salaries of its senior management.

Bond and money market reaction to the announcement has been muted, with analysts saying the event’s market impact was negligible given the nature of the issuer.

“This is a private company, not a state-owned company. It’s traded on an exchange market, not the interbank market, which is the main market,” said a bond analyst at a foreign bank in Shanghai, adding that the investor base was also composed mostly of retail investors.

“But this is significant because this is the first company to default on principal,” he added, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

The default on principal would take a deeper bite out of investor pockets, but markets appear to be betting otherwise.

Investors rewarded the default announcement with a 10 percent rise in the company’s shares, suggesting some believe that Cloud Live too will be bailed out.

While the default is only the second time for domestic retail bond holders, there have previously been defaults on bonds issued offshore by Chinese companies, such as a $541 million offshore bond default by Suntech Power Holdings in 2013.

The much larger interbank bond market, dominated by state-owned financial institutions, has yet to suffer a public default, although analysts say they cannot be certain none have occurred behind closed doors.

Bond analysts are closely watching the ongoing swap of 1 trillion yuan worth of high interest local government debt, to be handled through fresh bond issuances, seen as having a major potential impact on domestic bond market liquidity this year. ($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)