Chinacoal Group unit fails to make bond payment -clearing house
#Basic Materials
April 7, 2016 / 1:33 AM / a year ago

Chinacoal Group unit fails to make bond payment -clearing house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - State-owned Chinacoal Group Shanxi Huayu Energy has failed to make a payment on bonds worth 600 million yuan ($92.6 million), the Shanghai Clearing House said on Wednesday.

The clearing house said in a statement that it had not received any money from the company for the bond which yields 6.3 percent and which matured on April 6. It added that it was unable to arrange repayment of the principal and interest to investors.

It did not specify the exact amount that had not been paid.

Calls to the company went unanswered on Thursday morning.

The north China-based miner’s parent company is China Coal, the country’s second-largest coal producer. The bonds were issued in April last year.

Overcapacity and volatile prices have resulted in a number of Chinese commodity firms running into trouble over the past year and a half. ($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
