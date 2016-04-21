FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Baoding Tianwei Group fails to make interest, principal payment due on April 21
April 21, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

China Baoding Tianwei Group fails to make interest, principal payment due on April 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese power equipment firm Baoding Tianwei Group Co Ltd said it has been unable to make interest and principal payments on a 5-year bond due April 21.

In a statement issued by the company and posted on China’s foreign exchange trading platform on Thursday, the company said it would be unable to make the payment due to continuous losses and lack of funds.

The issue in question is a 1.5 billion yuan ($231.69 million) bond, on which the company is due to repay a total of 1.5855 billion yuan in interest and principal on Thursday, according to the statement.

$1 = 6.4741 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

