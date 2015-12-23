Three Chinese industrial firms say they might miss bond payments

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Three privately-owned Chinese industrial firms have said they might be unable to make bond payments due in less than a week.

Separate statements from the three unlisted firms were posted on the website of China’s interbank market operator on Tuesday.

Huaian Farun Chemical Co and Huaian Jiacheng Hi-Tech Chemical Industry Co said they may be unable to make payments due Dec. 28 on a collective 350 million yuan ($54.04 million)note maturing that day.

In their statements, both of the firms cited severe operating losses and cashflow difficulties as the reason.

Separately, Henan Sanli Carbon Products Co, a producer of graphite products and electrodes, said that due to business difficulties it was unsure if it could make payments due Dec. 27 on a collective 270 million yuan note maturing that day.

In their statements, all three firms said that if they were unable to make payments, bond guarantor China Bond Insurance Co would be responsible for repayment.

During 2015, a growing number of Chinese companies have struggled to make bond payments on time. The construction, heavy industry and mining sectors remain under severe pressure from weak demand and falling factory gate prices.

Nonetheless, high-rated Chinese corporate debt has continued to perform well in the fourth quarter as falling interest rates and other monetary support have helped push down yields. That has raised concerns among analysts that some corporate bonds may be overpriced.

Earlier this year, several Chinese firms warned of defaults on collective notes, which are usually issued by small firms unable to secure credit on their own. ($1 = 6.4765 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)