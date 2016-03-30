FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Baoding Tianwei Group defaults on 1 bln yuan private placement note
March 30, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

China Baoding Tianwei Group defaults on 1 bln yuan private placement note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese power equipment firm Baoding Tianwei Group Co Ltd has defaulted on a 1 billion yuan ($154.38 million) private placement note which matured over the weekend, the firm said in a statement posted on the website of China’s interbank market operator on Wednesday.

Unlisted Tianwei, which is currently undergoing bankruptcy procedures, was among the first firms to publicly default in China’s onshore bond markets in 2015.

$1 = 6.4775 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill

