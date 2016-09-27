FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China credit stress events and bond defaults in 2016
September 27, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

TABLE-China credit stress events and bond defaults in 2016

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sep 27 (Reuters) - China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as
the country embarks on supply side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows
down, corporates in hard hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are
having trouble making debt payments.
    
Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year:
 Issuers           Amount        Due     Cause       Tenor    Product      ownership*
 Dongbei Special   0.7 bln       Sep 24  Bond        1 yr     Short-term   State-owne
 Steel Group                             default              note         d
 Dongbei Special   0.3 bln       Sep 6   Bond        3 yr     Private      State-owne
 Steel Group                             default              Placement    d
                                                              Note (PPN)   
 Wuhan Guoyu       0.4 bln       Aug 6   Bond        1 yr     Short-term   
 Logistics                               default              note         
 Industry Group                                                            
 Dongbei Special   0.87 bln      July    Bond        2 yr     Private      State-owne
 Steel Group                     17      default              Placement    d
                                                              Note (PPN)   
 Dongbei Special   0.3 bln       July    Bond        3 yr     PPN          State-owne
 Steel Group                     10      default                           d
 Sichuan Coal      1 bln         June    Bond        1 yr     Short-term   State-owne
 Industry Group                  15      default              note         d
 Dongbei Special   0.3 bln       June 6  Bond        2 yr     PPN          State-owne
 Steel Group                             default                           d
 Evergreen         0.4 bln       May 15  Bond        1 yr     short-term   
 Holding Group                           default              note         
 Nanjing Yurun     1 bln         May 13  Bond        3 yr     medium-term  
 Food Co                                 default              note         
 Baoding Tianwei   1.4 bln       May 12  Bond        5 yr     medium-term  
 Yingli New                              default              note         
 Energy Resources                                                          
 Co                                                                        
 Dongbei Special   0.7 bln       May 5   Bond        1 yr     short-term   state-owne
 Steel Group                             default              note         d
 Inner Mongolia    0.8 bln       May 5   Bond        5 yr     enterprise   
 Nailun Group                            default              bond         
 Guangxi           0.5 bln       April   Bond        3 yr     PPN          State-owne
 Non-ferrous                     25      default                           d
 Metals Group                                                              
 Baoding Tianwei   1.5 bln       April   Bond        5 yr     medium-term  state-owne
 Group                           21      default              note         d
 Dongbei Special   800 mln       April   Bond        5 yr     medium-term  state-owne
 Steel Group                     12      default              note         d
 China Railway     16.8 bln      April   Trade                short-term,  centrally
 Materials Co                    11      suspension           medium-term  state-owne
                                                              , private    d
                                                              placement    
                                                              notes        
 Chinacoal Group   600 mln       April   Bond        1 yr     short-term   state-owne
 Shanxi Huayu                    6       default              note         d
 Energy Co                                                                 
 Dongbei Special   1 bln         April   Bond        90 day   super        state-owne
 Steel Group                     5       default              short-term   d
                                                              note         
 Dongbei Special   800 mln       March   Bond        1 yr     short-term   state-owne
 Steel Group                     28      default              note         d
 Baoding Tianwei   1 bln         March   Bond        3 yr     PPN          state-owne
 Group                           27      default                           d
 Bohai Steel       192 bln       March   Debt                              municipal
 Group **                        21      crisis                            
 Nanjing Yurun     500 mln       March   Bond        1 yr     short-term   
 Food Co                         17      default              note         
 Zibo Hongda       400 mln       March   Bond        1 yr     short-term   
 Industry Company                8       default              note         
 Guangxi           500 mln       Feb 27  Bond        3 yr     PPN          state-owne
 Non-ferrous                             default                           d
 Metals Group                                                              
 Baoding Tianwei   1 bln         Feb 24  Bond        5 yr     medium-term  state-owne
 Group                                   default              note         d
 Shandong          800 mln       Feb 12  Bond        270 day  super        
 Shanshui Cement                         default              short-term   
 Group                                                        note         
 Yabang            200 mln       Feb 9   Bond        1 yr     short-term   
 Investment                              default              note         
 Holdings Group                                                            
 Ningde Xiawei     25 mln        Feb 4   Bond        3 yr     SME          
 Food Co                                 default              collective   
                                                              note         
 Sinotruk Fujian   35 mln        Feb 4   Bond        3 yr     SME          
 Special Vehicle                         default              collective   
 Co                                                           note         
 Qingdao Santa     60 mln        Jan 25  Bond        3 yr     SME          
 Electric                                default              collective   
 Appliances Group                                             note         
 Yunfeng Group     1 bln         Jan 22  Bond        2 yr     PPN          state-owne
                                         default                           d
                   1 bln         Jan 22  Bond        1 yr     PPN          
                                         default                           
                   1 bln         Jan 22  Bond        1 yr     PPN          
                                         default                           
 Shandong          1.8 bln       Jan 21  Bond        3 yr     medium-term  
 Shanshui Cement                         default              note         
 Group                                                                     
 ($1=6.4647 Yuan)
    
    * Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms.
    ** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond
issuers.
 
    Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports.

 (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
