TABLE-China credit stress events and bond defaults in 2016

Jan 16 - China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as the country embarks on supply side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows down, corporates in hard hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are having trouble making debt payments. Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year: Issuers Amount Due Cause Tenor Product ownership* Dalian Machine 0.5 bln 29-Dec Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Tool Group default Sichuan Coal 1 bln 25-Dec Bond 3 yr Private Placement State-owned Industry Group default Note (PPN) China City 1 bln 17-Dec Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned Construction default Holding Group Co Dalian Machine 0.5 bln 11-Dec Bond 270 Short-term note State-owned Tool Group default days China City 1.55 9-Dec Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned Construction bln default Holding Group Co Inner Mongolia 1.1 bln 3-Dec Bond 270 Short-term note State-owned Berun Holding default days Group China City 1 bln 28-Nov Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned Construction default Holding Group Co Dalian Machine 0.2 bln 21-Nov Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Tool Group default Hebei Logistics 0.15 17-Nov Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Industry Group bln default Wuhan Guoyu 0.2 bln 28-Oct Bond 1 yr Short-term note Logistics default Industry Group Yabang 0.2 bln 29-Sep Bond 1 yr Short-term note Investment default Holdings Group Dongbei Special 0.7 bln 24-Sep Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Steel Group default Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 6-Sep Bond 3 yr Private Placement State-owned Steel Group default Note (PPN) Wuhan Guoyu 0.4 bln 6-Aug Bond 1 yr Short-term note Logistics default Industry Group Dongbei Special 0.87 17-Jul Bond 2 yr Private Placement State-owned Steel Group bln default Note (PPN) Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 10-Jul Bond 3 yr PPN State-owned Steel Group default Sichuan Coal 1 bln 15-Jun Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned Industry Group default Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 6-Jun Bond 2 yr PPN State-owned Steel Group default Evergreen 0.4 bln 15-May Bond 1 yr short-term note Holding Group default Nanjing Yurun 1 bln 13-May Bond 3 yr medium-term note Food Co default Baoding Tianwei 1.4 bln 12-May Bond 5 yr medium-term note Yingli New default Energy Resources Co Dongbei Special 0.7 bln 5-May Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned Steel Group default Inner Mongolia 0.8 bln 5-May Bond 5 yr enterprise bond Nailun Group default Guangxi 0.5 bln 25-Apr Bond 3 yr PPN State-owned Non-ferrous default Metals Group Baoding Tianwei 1.5 bln 21-Apr Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned Group default Dongbei Special 800 mln 12-Apr Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned Steel Group default China Railway 16.8 11-Apr Trade short-term, centrally Materials Co bln suspension medium-term, private state-owned placement notes Chinacoal Group 600 mln 6-Apr Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned Shanxi Huayu default Energy Co Dongbei Special 1 bln 5-Apr Bond 90 super short-term state-owned Steel Group default day note Dongbei Special 800 mln 28-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned Steel Group default Baoding Tianwei 1 bln 27-Mar Bond 3 yr PPN state-owned Group default Bohai Steel 192 bln 21-Mar Debt municipal Group ** crisis Nanjing Yurun 500 mln 17-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note Food Co default Zibo Hongda 400 mln 8-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note Industry Company default Guangxi 500 mln 27-Feb Bond 3 yr PPN state-owned Non-ferrous default Metals Group Baoding Tianwei 1 bln 24-Feb Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned Group default Shandong 800 mln 12-Feb Bond 270 super short-term Shanshui Cement default day note Group Yabang 200 mln 9-Feb Bond 1 yr short-term note Investment default Holdings Group Ningde Xiawei 25 mln 4-Feb Bond 3 yr SME collective note Food Co default Sinotruk Fujian 35 mln 4-Feb Bond 3 yr SME collective note Special Vehicle default Co Qingdao Santa 60 mln 25-Jan Bond 3 yr SME collective note Electric default Appliances Group Yunfeng Group 1 bln 22-Jan Bond 2 yr PPN state-owned default 1 bln 22-Jan Bond 1 yr PPN default 1 bln 22-Jan Bond 1 yr PPN default Shandong 1.8 bln 21-Jan Bond 3 yr medium-term note Shanshui Cement default Group ($1=6.8982 Yuan) * Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms. ** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond issuers. Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports. (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom)