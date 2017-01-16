FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China credit stress events and bond defaults in 2016
January 16, 2017

TABLE-China credit stress events and bond defaults in 2016

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Jan 16 - China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as the country embarks on
supply side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows down, corporates in hard
hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are having trouble making debt
payments.
    
Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year:
 Issuers           Amount   Due       Cause     Tenor  Product               ownership*
 Dalian Machine    0.5 bln    29-Dec  Bond      1 yr   Short-term note       State-owned
 Tool Group                           default                                
 Sichuan Coal      1 bln      25-Dec  Bond      3 yr   Private Placement     State-owned
 Industry Group                       default          Note (PPN)            
 China City        1 bln      17-Dec  Bond      5 yr   medium-term note      State-owned
 Construction                         default                                
 Holding Group Co                                                            
 Dalian Machine    0.5 bln    11-Dec  Bond      270    Short-term note       State-owned
 Tool Group                           default   days                         
 China City        1.55        9-Dec  Bond      5 yr   medium-term note      State-owned
 Construction      bln                default                                
 Holding Group Co                                                            
 Inner Mongolia    1.1 bln     3-Dec  Bond      270    Short-term note       State-owned
 Berun Holding                        default   days                         
 Group                                                                       
 China City        1 bln      28-Nov  Bond      5 yr   medium-term note      State-owned
 Construction                         default                                
 Holding Group Co                                                            
 Dalian Machine    0.2 bln    21-Nov  Bond      1 yr   Short-term note       State-owned
 Tool Group                           default                                
 Hebei Logistics   0.15       17-Nov  Bond      1 yr   Short-term note       State-owned
 Industry Group    bln                default                                
 Wuhan Guoyu       0.2 bln    28-Oct  Bond      1 yr   Short-term note                       
 Logistics                            default                                
 Industry Group                                                              
 Yabang            0.2 bln    29-Sep  Bond      1 yr   Short-term note                       
 Investment                           default                                
 Holdings Group                                                              
 Dongbei Special   0.7 bln    24-Sep  Bond      1 yr   Short-term note       State-owned
 Steel Group                          default                                
 Dongbei Special   0.3 bln     6-Sep  Bond      3 yr   Private Placement     State-owned
 Steel Group                          default          Note (PPN)            
 Wuhan Guoyu       0.4 bln     6-Aug  Bond      1 yr   Short-term note                       
 Logistics                            default                                
 Industry Group                                                              
 Dongbei Special   0.87       17-Jul  Bond      2 yr   Private Placement     State-owned
 Steel Group       bln                default          Note (PPN)            
 Dongbei Special   0.3 bln    10-Jul  Bond      3 yr   PPN                   State-owned
 Steel Group                          default                                
 Sichuan Coal      1 bln      15-Jun  Bond      1 yr   Short-term note       State-owned
 Industry Group                       default                                
 Dongbei Special   0.3 bln     6-Jun  Bond      2 yr   PPN                   State-owned
 Steel Group                          default                                
 Evergreen         0.4 bln    15-May  Bond      1 yr   short-term note                       
 Holding Group                        default                                
 Nanjing Yurun     1 bln      13-May  Bond      3 yr   medium-term note                      
 Food Co                              default                                
 Baoding Tianwei   1.4 bln    12-May  Bond      5 yr   medium-term note                      
 Yingli New                           default                                
 Energy Resources                                                            
 Co                                                                          
 Dongbei Special   0.7 bln     5-May  Bond      1 yr   short-term note       state-owned
 Steel Group                          default                                
 Inner Mongolia    0.8 bln     5-May  Bond      5 yr   enterprise bond                       
 Nailun Group                         default                                
 Guangxi           0.5 bln    25-Apr  Bond      3 yr   PPN                   State-owned
 Non-ferrous                          default                                
 Metals Group                                                                
 Baoding Tianwei   1.5 bln    21-Apr  Bond      5 yr   medium-term note      state-owned
 Group                                default                                
 Dongbei Special   800 mln    12-Apr  Bond      5 yr   medium-term note      state-owned
 Steel Group                          default                                
 China Railway     16.8       11-Apr  Trade            short-term,           centrally
 Materials Co      bln                suspension       medium-term, private  state-owned
                                                       placement notes       
 Chinacoal Group   600 mln     6-Apr  Bond      1 yr   short-term note       state-owned
 Shanxi Huayu                         default                                
 Energy Co                                                                   
 Dongbei Special   1 bln       5-Apr  Bond      90     super short-term      state-owned
 Steel Group                          default   day    note                  
 Dongbei Special   800 mln    28-Mar  Bond      1 yr   short-term note       state-owned
 Steel Group                          default                                
 Baoding Tianwei   1 bln      27-Mar  Bond      3 yr   PPN                   state-owned
 Group                                default                                
 Bohai Steel       192 bln    21-Mar  Debt                                   municipal
 Group **                             crisis                                 
 Nanjing Yurun     500 mln    17-Mar  Bond      1 yr   short-term note                       
 Food Co                              default                                
 Zibo Hongda       400 mln     8-Mar  Bond      1 yr   short-term note                       
 Industry Company                     default                                
 Guangxi           500 mln    27-Feb  Bond      3 yr   PPN                   state-owned
 Non-ferrous                          default                                
 Metals Group                                                                
 Baoding Tianwei   1 bln      24-Feb  Bond      5 yr   medium-term note      state-owned
 Group                                default                                
 Shandong          800 mln    12-Feb  Bond      270    super short-term                      
 Shanshui Cement                      default   day    note                  
 Group                                                                       
 Yabang            200 mln     9-Feb  Bond      1 yr   short-term note                       
 Investment                           default                                
 Holdings Group                                                              
 Ningde Xiawei     25 mln      4-Feb  Bond      3 yr   SME collective note                   
 Food Co                              default                                
 Sinotruk Fujian   35 mln      4-Feb  Bond      3 yr   SME collective note                   
 Special Vehicle                      default                                
 Co                                                                          
 Qingdao Santa     60 mln     25-Jan  Bond      3 yr   SME collective note                   
 Electric                             default                                
 Appliances Group                                                            
 Yunfeng Group     1 bln      22-Jan  Bond      2 yr   PPN                   state-owned
                                      default                                
                   1 bln      22-Jan  Bond      1 yr   PPN                                   
                                      default                                
                   1 bln      22-Jan  Bond      1 yr   PPN                                   
                                      default                                
 Shandong          1.8 bln    21-Jan  Bond      3 yr   medium-term note                      
 Shanshui Cement                      default                                
 Group                                                                       
 ($1=6.8982 Yuan)
    
    * Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms.
    ** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond
issuers.
 
    Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports.

 (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom)

