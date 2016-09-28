China bond supervisory body to penalize Dongbei Special Steel

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd, the unlisted steelmaker whose March default helped spark a market sell-off in April, will be penalized for failing to release financial data on time, a Chinese bond supervisory body said on Wednesday.

Services related to debt financing will be suspended, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said in a statement on its website.

NAFMII oversees the issuance of certain forms of bond debt in China's interbank market, including commercial paper.

Following multiple bond defaults in 2016, Dongbei Special Steel said earlier this month it was delaying release of interim financial data as it was restructuring.

After many years of Chinese bonds enjoying implicit government guarantees, defaults have increased in the past 18 months as the economy has slowed. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)