China's Dongbei Special Steel misses payment on another bond

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd, the steelmaker whose default in March helped spark a sharp correction in Chinese onshore corporate debt, said it is unable to make a timely payment on another bond.

The firm, owned by the Liaoning provincial government, has already defaulted on multiple bonds in 2016. The firm posted the statement warning of the missed payment on the 300 million yuan ($45.02 million) private placement note on the website of one of China's main bond clearing houses Wednesday.

The three-year, 8.3 percent coupon note was due to mature on Tuesday, the firm said. The firm cited its inability to raise additional cash as the reason for the default.

The default marks the eighth for Dongbei in 2016. Its original late March default helped start a sharp sell-off in Chinese corporate bonds in April, but recently onshore debt has been bid up again, raising concerns among some analysts about the potential for another pull back and prompting intervention by the central bank to raise the cost of bond market leverage.

On September 5, the firm said it was delaying the disclosure of its interim financial information as it was in the midst of a debt restructuring plan.

Dongbei's repeated defaults have been at the centre of a number of controversies this year.

In July, Investors holding around 2.2 billion yuan of the notes accused the Liaoning provincial government and the local State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of dereliction in their duty in dealing with Dongbei's defaults, according to a statement obtained by Reuters IFR.

Many of China's corporate debt problems can be found in the northeast, the home of the country's steel industry and a region heavily dependent on legacy heavy industry as a whole.

In May, a Reuters analysis of central bank data showed that Chinese rust-belt provinces including Liaoning saw sharply rising dependence on high cost "shadow finance" in early 2016 as traditional lenders pulled back. ($1 = 6.6636 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)