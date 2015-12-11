FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Bonds of two of Fosun International's China subsidiaries down sharply
December 11, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Bonds of two of Fosun International's China subsidiaries down sharply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds movement on another Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Ltd bond paragraph 3)

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bond prices of two of Fosun International Ltd’s China-based subsidiaries were down sharply on Friday, after a report from a Chinese financial magazine that Fosun Group had been unable to reach chairman Guo Guangchang.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd’s April 2017 bond price was down around 1.8 pct in early trade on Friday, while unlisted Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Ltd’s December 2017 bond price was down 3.2 percent.

By afternoon, traders said that the yield on Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Ltd May 2016 commercial paper had also risen to 11-12 percent.

Separately, traders said the offer yield for Fosun Pharmaceutical’s September 2018 medium term note was up 215 basis points to 5.80 percent.

“Fosun’s yield rate might exaggerate a little bit, given that the trading volume in the market was not that high, as far as I can see,” said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

“But this case still impacts the market. Investors will be more cautious on bonds now, given that credit spreads are narrowing down. Overall we hold a pessimistic outlook, at least for the rest of the year.”

On Thursday, online publication Caixin quoted unidentified sources as saying Fosun Group had been unable to contact Guo since noon local time on Dec. 10. (Reporting by Steven Bian and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)

