China Railway Materials says company will try to pay debts in time
May 10, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

China Railway Materials says company will try to pay debts in time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - State-owned China Railway Materials Co Ltd, which once had trading in 16.8 billion yuan ($2.60 billion) worth of its debt instruments suspended for payment problems, said on Tuesday that it would make every effort to pay the debts in time.

The company would strengthen its efforts to collect retrievables and seek help from other parties to raise funds, it said in a statement.

Trading in the company’s debt instruments was suspended on April 11 but resumed two weeks later after China’s state assets manager appointed government asset firm Chengtong Group to manage its debt issue in an apparent bail-out effort.

China Railway Materials is one of the influential firms to have reported debt problems amid increasing debt defaults in the country this year that have rattled its markets. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
