By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, June 26 China's small-to-medium
companies, already weighed down by massive debt, now also face a
funding squeeze as regulators push banks to rein in riskier
corporate loans - including the short-term credit on which many
depend.
While China's large and state-backed entities maintain
access to cash, smaller firms say they are finding it tougher to
get loans from state-owned banks, forcing them to think twice
about investments and, for some, seek costlier alternatives.
In January 2016, short-term bank loans - usually up to
one-year - to corporate customers made up China's fastest
growing lending segment to non-financial borrowers at 4.8
percent year-on-year, data from Moody's Investors Service and
the People's Bank of China showed.
That segment is now registering the slowest growth in the
same category of lending, at less than one percent in March this
year, the data showed.
For managers like Davis Cai in China's manufacturing
heartland along the Pearl River, the squeeze not only means his
masonry company Shenzhen Leeste Industry has to be careful
managing its cash, but more and more of its customers are
struggling, threatening a vicious cycle of non-payment.
"We are afraid to do big projects because of this, we are
only doing some small projects instead," Cai, the firm's export
manager, told Reuters. "If there aren’t any changes, it will be
really difficult for us."
The company, whose product line includes statues of angels,
Catholic saints and Buddhas for high-end developments, counts
the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, Canada,
and the Doha Metro in Qatar as past projects, as well as Harbin
Pharmaceutical's Renaissance-style offices in northern China.
The company has had to resort to borrowing from private
lenders, often through middlemen introduced through friends and
contacts, paying rates at least "twice or three times higher"
than regular banks, he said.
"The pressure is very great ... We need to borrow from these
people," he said.
Stephen Chow, a sales manager at Guangzhou Provision
Electronics Co. Ltd, which designs and manufactures electronic
displays, said that while his company has been able to borrow,
the bar at state-run banks has been raised in recent years.
"It usually takes a longer timeframe to borrow money from
state-owned banks, around 60 days to 90 days. They have to get
approval from people with higher authority, so it takes a longer
time," Chow said.
"We are being more careful with our investment."
OLD PAIN
Borrowing pain is not new to corporate China.
Policymakers last year focused on "supply-side reform",
aiming to cut debt in sectors with excess capacity, such as iron
and coal production, leading to a spate of bond defaults.
But while tighter credit may help bolster corporate China's
overall creditworthiness and remove surplus capacity, it also
drives financing activity elsewhere, to non-traditional lenders
and other parts of the capital markets.
Meanwhile, investors are increasingly demanding greater
yield for riskier debt assets.
Bond yields for top-rated issuers are up about
75 percent from their 2016 trough in October. The additional
yield that investors demand on lower-rated borrowers
has more than doubled since the end of last year to about 36
basis points late last week.
Syndicated offshore loan volumes to Chinese companies have
also fallen in the first four months of this year to less than a
third of what they were in same period last year.
Issuance of perpetual bonds, which do not have a maturity
date, has soared this year. The increase has raised concerns
that the true debt position of some corporations is being
concealed because perpetual bonds are considered equity, not
debt, for accounting purposes.
For policymakers, tighter credit conditions are exactly what
the doctor ordered.
"In China it is the availability of credit rather than its
cost that matters more ... at the end of the day, they have to
pass it on (to customers)," said Sean Darby, strategist with
Jefferies.
At the same time, Darby said, "they allow a lot of companies
to service their debt pretty much without pushing them into
insolvency."
Analysts and even many business leaders agree regulators'
efforts to limit the availability of credit to riskier borrowers
will improve China's corporate health and remove questionable
investment practices.
"As long as you have collateral and good standing, I don't
think it is difficult to get corporate financing," said Huang
Yongpeng, president of the Dalang Federation of Industry and
Commerce in the Pearl River Delta region of Dongguan.
But for Foshan Junjing Industrial, a tile and ceramics
manufacturer in Guangdong, the squeeze and softer economic
conditions more generally mean a slower pace of expansion.
"We are trying to focus on providing services instead of
investment," said Foshan's sales department manager, Johnny Lee.
