FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China fin min says local govt debt swaps at 2.96 trln yuan Jan-Jul - Xinhua
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

China fin min says local govt debt swaps at 2.96 trln yuan Jan-Jul - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Municipal bond issuance under China's local government debt swap programme touched 2.96 trillion yuan ($443.26 billion) in the first seven months of the year, official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, quoting China's minister of finance.

That is nearly as large as the total swap volume for 2015, which was 3.2 trillion yuan. The swap programme was initiated by the ministry of finance last year to help local governments refinance high-interest debt through the new municipal bond market.

China will also strengthen risk controls for local government debt, improve the method of calculating such debt, strengthen oversight of issuance and intensify investigations into irregular issuance, the minister said.

Recent unconfirmed local media reports have indicated that regulators may be considering tightening regulations for debt issuance by local government controlled financing and investment platforms on public exchanges, where they constitute a significant proportion of issuance.

$1 = 6.6778 Chinese yuan Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.