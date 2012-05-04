China banks guarantee local gov bonds, skirting ban -report

SHANGHAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Chinese banks are providing de facto guarantees to bonds issued by local government financing platforms, official media reported on Friday, raising new concerns about the risk of local government debt threatening the health of China’s banking system.

Direct guarantees of corporate bonds by commercial banks was once common practice, but was banned from 2008 in an effort to avoid excessive concentration of risk in the banking system.

Recently, however, fundraising prospectuses for bond issuances by city investment companies frequently boast of so-called “liquidity support” from commercial banks, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

Such support is effectively a guarantee by a different name designed to circumvent the ban, the paper quoted industry sources as saying, enabling local governments to pay lower interest rates on the debt.

City investment companies are financing platforms established by local governments to invest in infrastructure and other development projects. Local governments are largely forbidden from directly issuing bonds or taking out bank loans, but can do so through such special-purpose vehicles.

The practice exploded during China’s 2008-09 stimulus program, when the central government urged banks to expand lending and gave local governments free reign to borrow.

Concerns have risen since 2010, however, that such investments may fail to yield the cash flows necessary to service the debt, leading to a potential rise in bad loans that could threaten the health of the banking system.