Shanghai looks to issue municipal bonds in its free trade zone

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Shanghai city government is weighing an issue of up to 5 billion yuan ($750 million) of municipal debt in its free trade zone, according to a notice on the zone's website, kickstarting a long-anticipated offshore renminbi bond market there.

Media have previously reported that Shanghai was exploring the possibility of such an issue in early August, following the release of the city's latest five-year plan.

The amount issued is likely to range from three to five billion yuan initially, the statement said. The launch of the offering will mark the opening of an offshore renminbi bond market in the free trade zone (FTZ).

Shanghai Clearing House, one of the three central securities depositories in China, held a conference in London in late April to promote the FTZ renminbi bond market.

The free trade zone bond market offers foreign investors the option to open settlement accounts via an international or domestic central securities depository.

This frees them from having to deal with Chinese clearing houses, as is the case for foreigners investing in regular onshore bonds outside the free trade zone. ($1=6.6319 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ina Zhou at IFR and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)