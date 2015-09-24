China's Guangdong province granted extra 13 bln yuan bond quota-Xinhua

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China’s Guangdong province has been given finance ministry approval to issue an additional 13 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) of municipal bonds this year, the state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing an announcement made at a policy meeting.

The capital raised from the latest batch of bond issuance is expected to be invested in road and water projects, Xinhua quoted Zeng Zhiquan, director of Guangdong’s department of finance as saying at a Sept. 23 meeting.

Earlier this year, the province’s standing committee approved the issuance of 20.3 billion yuan of muni bonds for investment in infrastructure projects and underdeveloped areas.

Beijing revamped its bond market in 2014, allowing local governments to issue such bonds directly. It followed it up by launching a massive local debt swap that exchanged expensive local government financing vehicle (LGFV) debt for the new municipal bonds.