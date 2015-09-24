CORRECTED-HSBC, Bank of China (HK) given permission to issue bonds in China's interbank market

(Corrects name of Bank of China entity in first and second paragraphs)

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will allow HSBC Holdings plc and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China’s interbank market, it said in a statement on Tuesday, the first time offshore commercial banks have been permitted to issue local-currency debt in the domestic market.

HSBC will be allowed to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.86 million) of bonds, while Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd will be permitted to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) of debt, according to the statement.

In 2005, the IFC launched a Panda bond issue in the Chinese domestic market worth 1.13 billion yuan ($177.25 million), becoming the first foreign issuer in the domestic market along with the Asian Development Bank.