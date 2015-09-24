FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-HSBC, Bank of China (HK) given permission to issue bonds in China's interbank market
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 24, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-HSBC, Bank of China (HK) given permission to issue bonds in China's interbank market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of Bank of China entity in first and second paragraphs)

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will allow HSBC Holdings plc and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China’s interbank market, it said in a statement on Tuesday, the first time offshore commercial banks have been permitted to issue local-currency debt in the domestic market.

HSBC will be allowed to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.86 million) of bonds, while Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd will be permitted to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) of debt, according to the statement.

In 2005, the IFC launched a Panda bond issue in the Chinese domestic market worth 1.13 billion yuan ($177.25 million), becoming the first foreign issuer in the domestic market along with the Asian Development Bank.

$1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.