Standard Chartered to issue 1 bln yuan panda bond on Dec 7
November 25, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Standard Chartered to issue 1 bln yuan panda bond on Dec 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong Ltd will issue up to one billion yuan ($156 million) of renminbi denonminated bonds in China’s interbank market on December 7, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The so-called “panda bond” (as yuan denominated, onshore debt issued by foreign borrowers is known) will be underwritten by Citic Securities and carry a AAA rating from Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating Co Ltd.

In 2005, the International Finance Corp, the World Bank’s private sector funding arm, issued a panda bond in the Chinese domestic market worth 1.13 billion yuan ($182.14 million), becoming the first foreign issuer in the domestic market along with the Asian Development Bank. ($1 = 6.3871 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)

