China Chengtong Holdings to take control of China Railway Material
April 29, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

China Chengtong Holdings to take control of China Railway Material

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd, a state-owned transportation firm, will take control of China Railway Material Group Co Ltd and restructure its debt, the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said on its website on Friday.

One of China Railway Material’s subsidiaries requested a trading suspension of its bonds earlier in April due to repayment difficulties, making it the first centrally administered state-owned enterprise to do so.

Trading was later resumed, according to a notice from China’s interbank market operator on Monday.

China Chengtong will lead a reorganization of China Railway Material’s leadership and business, and ensure the business runs smoothly, the commission said. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)

