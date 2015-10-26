FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 1-year loan prime rate down 25 bps to 4.30 percent
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

China 1-year loan prime rate down 25 bps to 4.30 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China’s one year loan prime rate, a daily benchmark lending rate compiled from nine commercial banks nationwide, was down 25 basis points on Monday - matching the central bank’s quarter percentage point interest rate cut on Friday evening.

The loan prime rate is announced every day at 11:30am, and since March has consistently averaged 5 basis points below the benchmark rate.

Prior to Friday’s interest rate cut, the prime rate was at 4.55 percent, against the central bank’s policy target of 4.60 percent.

Following the rate cut, the one-year policy rate is now at 4.35 percent. (Reporting By the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.