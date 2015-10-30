FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China will simplify issuance process for some debt securities - sources
October 30, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

China will simplify issuance process for some debt securities - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Issuance rules will be simplified and expedited for some debt securities requiring approval from China’s National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, people with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Friday.

Requirements for investing in private placement notes will also be simplified, they said.

With bank lending weak for much of the year, China has been actively promoting use of bond financing in recent months, easing restrictions on corporate debt issuance.

Money flowing out of the equity market has also helped bid up bonds in recent weeks and encouraged a flood of issuance. Net corporate bond financing September was at 327 billion yuan ($51.76 billion), a 17-month high. ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
