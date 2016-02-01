Shanghai Stock Exchange warns securities firms on corporate bond, ABS risks - sources

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange has warned several securities firms to strengthen risk control in their corporate bond and asset-backed securities (ABS) businesses, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Two sources told Reuters that they saw a document from the exchange requesting stronger risk management.

When contacted, an exchange official declined to comment.

Corporate bond issuance on the exchange has skyrocketed over the past year as firms have taken advantage of easier issuance regulations and falling yields to issue cheaper debt.

With corporate defaults on the rise and high rated debt prices at or near multi-year highs however, some analysts have warned that credit quality in some portions of the bond market. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)