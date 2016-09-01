UPDATE 1-Banks account for more than half of SDR bond orders - World Bank

* Bank treasuries comprised 53 pct of orders

* Cenbanks and institutions accounted for 29 pct

* Brokerages and funds made up 12 pct; insurance firms 6 pct (Adds context, details)

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Banks accounted for 53 percent of the orders for the World Bank's first batch of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) bonds in China's interbank market, the lender said on Thursday.

Central banks and official institutions accounted for 29 percent of the orders, followed by securities companies and asset managers with 12 percent, and insurance companies with 6 percent, the World Bank said in an e-mailed statement dated Aug. 31. The three-year bonds were sold at 0.49 percent.

Prior to the issuance, analysts had questioned how attractive the bonds would be given low yields on offer. However they also said that given the importance of the event to Beijing, Chinese banks were likely to step in to ensure that the sale was a success.

"The main investors of SDR bonds are foreign central banks as they need to diversify their reserves," said Penny Chen, a fund manager at Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan.

"Supply of such kinds of bonds will be limited, say one or two for a quarter, so I think the market has the ability to digest it."

IFR, a publication of Thomson Reuters, had earlier reported the price of the bonds on Wednesday, citing sources. At 0.49 percent, it was at the lower end of the World Bank's guidance of 0.4-0.7 percent and below the three-year Chinese government bond yield at 2.434/2.387 percent..

China's central bank announced on Wednesday that the bonds were 2.47 times oversubscribed.

"We are honoured to support China in its efforts to internationalise its capital and currency markets through the launching of an SDR bond issue and the new Mulan market," a statement quoted Arunma Oteh, World Bank Vice President and Treasurer, as saying. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, John Ruwitch and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)