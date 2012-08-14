Shanghai to sell 8.9 bln yuan local govt bonds in Aug - sources

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Shanghai municipal government will auction 8.9 billion yuan ($1.40 billion) of local government bonds as early as next week, its first such issuance in 2012, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“I expect it will happen next week, or by the end of August at the latest,” one source with knowledge of the situation said.

The bonds will be priced by Dutch auction. China Development Bank, Bank of Communications and Pudong Development Bank will serve as lead underwriters, the sources said.

The Ministry of Finance has set a quota of 250 billion yuan for local government bond issues this year, up from 200 billion last year. It has issued 157.4 billion yuan on behalf of local governments so far.

Four wealthy regional governments -- Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangdong and Zhejiang -- are from time to time permitted to issue bonds directly.

The four Chinese municipalities were allowed to directly issue 24.2 billion yuan in bonds in 2011 under a pilot programme Beijing hopes will lead to a municipal government debt market and prevent the frenzied borrowing in recent years that set off alarm bells at ratings agencies.

Municipal authorities are barred under law from borrowing directly from markets but amassed a mountain of debt via financing vehicles to fund infrastructure projects in response to Beijing’s stimulus package during the global financial crisis.

Local governments accumulated 10.7 trillion yuan in debt as of the end of 2010. The government expects as much as 3.5 trillion yuan to turn sour, while Standard & Poor’s reckons it could be as much as 9 trillion yuan, raising concerns about defaults and their potential impact on the banking system.