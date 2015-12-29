FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Shandong Shanshui says may default on another bond
#Basic Materials
December 29, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

China Shandong Shanshui says may default on another bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Shandong Shanshui Cement Group Ltd, which defaulted on a bond payment in November, said on Tuesday it was at risk of defaulting on another bond maturing soon.

The cement firm is a mainland subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd.

In a statement posted on the website of one of China’s main bond clearinghouses, the firm said it might be unable to pay interest and principal on a 1.8 billion yuan ($277.64 million)medium-term note maturing on Jan 21, 2016.

Defaults have accelerated in 2015 among onshore Chinese firms, particularly in the heavy industrial sectors including steel and cement. Last week, three more unlisted industrial firms warned that they might be unable to make bond payments due by the end of December.

$1 = 6.4832 Chinese yuan Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
