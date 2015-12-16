FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Sinosteel says will extend bond redemption period for 3rd time
December 16, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

China Sinosteel says will extend bond redemption period for 3rd time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sinosteel, a state-owned steelmaker, said on Wednesday it will extend the registration period for early redemption on a putable bond that investors could originally elect to redeem in mid-October until Dec. 30.

The statement posted on the website of one of China’s main bond clearinghouses marked the third time Sinosteel has extended the redemption period.

The latest extension comes after Sinosteel had asked bondholders of its 2 billion yuan ($309 million) October 2017 bond not to exercise a put option on Oct. 20, because the company would not be able to make a full payment, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

$1 = 6.4723 Chinese yuan Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

