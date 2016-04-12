FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Sinosteel extends bond repayment deadline for 8th time
#Energy
April 12, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

China Sinosteel extends bond repayment deadline for 8th time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned steelmaker Sinosteel has once again postponed its deadline to pay off interest on 2 million yuan ($309,607.11) of enterprise bonds, the company said in a statement on the website of China’s bond clearinghouse.

That marks the eighth time the company has postponed payment on bonds issued in 2010 with an option to redeem at year five.

The company became the first steel producer to default on domestic bonds on missing the initial deadline on Oct. 12, 2015 and the second state-owned company to not meet payment on notes behind Baoding Tianwei Group, a manufacturer of power transformers.

Recovery prospects on the bonds are dubious, analysts say, as China has pledged to fight overcapacity in the steel and coal sectors. It has said it will cut crude steel production capacity by 100 million-150 million tonnes within the next five years and reduce the size of the coal industry.

$1 = 6.4598 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
