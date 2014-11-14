S&P says it will be tough for China to revive debt-laden corporates

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China’s top corporate borrowers will find it harder to service their debt after the government’s massive 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion) stimulus programme resulted in funding industrial and infrastructure projects that weren’t all commercially viable, Standard & Poor’s said in a report on Friday.

S&P said it would be difficult for China’s central government to revive debt-laden companies, with asset-heavy and capital intensive sectors the most vulnerable to a sharp economic downturn.

The comments followed a survey of the 200 biggest Chinese corporations by revenue and bond issuance, drawn from 18 industries in which it said the financial risks of many companies will likely intensify as China’s economy slows.

“The baseline assumption is that the next 12 months could see an acceleration of corporate stress. The deteriorating trend is still there in almost all industries,” Christopher Lee, credit analyst at Standard & Poor’s and co-author of the report, told Reuters.

"In fact, some of the weaker ones are far weaker compared to 2013 study - metals and mining, transport and engineering/construction."