China's Dongbei Special Steel misses payment on short-term note

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd, an unlisted steel manufacturer based in Northeast China, missed a payment on an 800 million yuan ($122.98 million) short-term note which matured over the weekend, the Shanghai Clearing House said in a statement on its website.

The firm had previously warned Friday evening that it might be unable to pay on time, citing tough conditions in the steel industry as a whole and strong pressure on its sales.

Overcapacity and volatile prices have resulted in a number of Chinese steel firms running into trouble over the past year and a half.

Earlier in March, financial magazine Caixin reported that Tianjin-based Bohai Steel Group Co Ltd may be unable to make full repayment on 192 billion yuan of debt. ($1 = 6.5051 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer)