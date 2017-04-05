FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China's Angang Group in debt-to-equity swap with Industrial Bank -Xinhua
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 5, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 5 months ago

China's Angang Group in debt-to-equity swap with Industrial Bank -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 5 (Reuters) - China's Anshan Iron and Steel Group has signed a debt-to-equity swap agreement with Industrial Bank that covers 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in total, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Since China's policymakers re-launched the debt-for-equity scheme at the end of last year to ease the borrowing overhang of its struggling firms, the country's banks have pledged to sign deals with state-owned enterprises to ease their burden. ($1 = 6.8990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.