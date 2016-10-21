FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Chinese logistics firm may miss payment on another bond
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Industrials
October 21, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

Chinese logistics firm may miss payment on another bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's Wuhan Guoyu Logistics Industry Group Co Ltd, the unlisted logistics firm which defaulted on a separate short-term bond in August, said on Friday it may miss a payment on another one-year issue maturing on Oct. 28.

The firm posted the notice warning of the potential payment problem on the 200 million yuan ($29.6 million), seven percent coupon note on the website of China's interbank bond market operator.

The firm blamed the potential default on problems in its shipbuilding business, among other reasons.

Bond defaults, once nearly unheard of, have become more common due to China's economic slowdown. Struggling industrial sectors including steel, coal and shipbuilding have become major sources of credit risk in China.

$1 = 6.7627 Chinese yuan Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
