Chinese logistics firm may miss payment on another bond

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's Wuhan Guoyu Logistics Industry Group Co Ltd, the unlisted logistics firm which defaulted on a separate short-term bond in August, said on Friday it may miss a payment on another one-year issue maturing on Oct. 28.

The firm posted the notice warning of the potential payment problem on the 200 million yuan ($29.6 million), seven percent coupon note on the website of China's interbank bond market operator.

The firm blamed the potential default on problems in its shipbuilding business, among other reasons.

Bond defaults, once nearly unheard of, have become more common due to China's economic slowdown. Struggling industrial sectors including steel, coal and shipbuilding have become major sources of credit risk in China.