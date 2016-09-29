FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Yabang interest payment on bond not paid - Shanghai clearinghouse
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 29, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Yabang interest payment on bond not paid - Shanghai clearinghouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Clearinghouse has not received sufficient funds to pay interest due on Thursday on commercial debt issued by Yabang Investment Holding Group Co Ltd, the clearinghouse said in a statement on its website.

Yabang, an unlisted conglomerate with interests in chemicals and real estate among other sectors, was due to make payment on the debt maturing on Thursday. The firm had previously defaulted on a separate short term bill in February.

Chinese bond defaults, nearly unheard of until 2015, have become much more frequent over the past 18 months as the economy has slowed and firms have struggled to refinance their borrowings. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.