FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Yabang defaults on short-term bill
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2016 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

China's Yabang defaults on short-term bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China’s Yabang Investment Holding Group Co said it failed to meet payment obligations on a 200 million yuan ($30.8 million) short-term bill which matured Feb. 14, the latest in a series of bond defaults in China.

Yabang, a conglomerate with businesses ranging from chemical, medicine, logistics to real estate, said in a statement that due to a cash shortage, it was unable to pay creditors the principal and interest of the one-year bill.

Yabang said it is actively raising money to meet its obligations, and is also improving its operations to generate cash flows.

Zhang Longxin, a Yabang representative, could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 6.4943 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.