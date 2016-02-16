China's Yabang defaults on short-term bill

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China’s Yabang Investment Holding Group Co said it failed to meet payment obligations on a 200 million yuan ($30.8 million) short-term bill which matured Feb. 14, the latest in a series of bond defaults in China.

Yabang, a conglomerate with businesses ranging from chemical, medicine, logistics to real estate, said in a statement that due to a cash shortage, it was unable to pay creditors the principal and interest of the one-year bill.

Yabang said it is actively raising money to meet its obligations, and is also improving its operations to generate cash flows.

Zhang Longxin, a Yabang representative, could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 6.4943 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)