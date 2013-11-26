FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: China, Japan should resolve dispute diplomatically
November 26, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

White House: China, Japan should resolve dispute diplomatically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that a dispute between China and Japan over islands in the East China Sea should be solved diplomatically.

“The policy announced by the Chinese over the weekend is unnecessarily inflammatory,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in California, where President Barack Obama is traveling.

“These are the kinds of differences that should not be addressed with threats or inflammatory language, but rather can and should be resolved diplomatically,” he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)

