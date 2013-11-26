U.S. aircraft fly over East China Sea without informing China

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Two U.S. military aircraft have flown around disputed islands in the East China Sea without informing China, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday, defying China’s declaration that the region falls into a new airspace defense zone.

“We have conducted operations in the area of the Senkakus. We have continued to follow our normal procedures, which include not filing flight plans, not radioing ahead and not registering our frequencies,” Colonel Steve Warren added, using the Japanese name for the islands.

There was no Chinese response, Warren said.