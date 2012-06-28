FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai bourse toughens rules on underperforming firms
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Shanghai bourse toughens rules on underperforming firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday tightened rules on underperforming companies, lowering the threshold for their delisting, in the latest move to help improve the health of China’s top bourse.

With immediate effect, companies that have reported negative net asset values for three consecutive years will be delisted, according to the regulations published on the exchange’s website: www.sse.com.cn

In another new provision, companies that have reported annual operating i ncome of less than 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) for three straight years will also be delisted, among other amendments.

Existing delisting rules focus on companies that have made net losses for three consecutive years, without specific requirements set on net asset value or operating income.

China has in recent years tightened performance standards for listed companies as part of sweeping reforms intended to improve the health of its stock markets. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.